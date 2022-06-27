Cyndi Lauper Releases Acoustic Version of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’, the 1993 Abortion Rights Song

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – When the draft ruling concerning Roe V. Wade hit the internet back in May, Cyndi Lauper decided then to re-record an acoustic version of her 1993 single, “Sally’s Pigeons.” The song was written about a friend who died from getting an abortion.

The song is from her album, Hat Full of Stars, Lauper wrote the song along with Mary Chapin Carpenter about a childhood friend who got pregnant in her teen years, had a “back-alley” abortion, and died due to the attempted and botched procedure.

“The Supreme Court’s radical decision today makes the re-recording and re-release of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’ more relevant than ever,” said Lauper in a statement. “In my childhood, women didn’t have reproductive freedom and 50 years later we find ourselves in a time warp where one’s freedom to control their own body has been stripped away.”

Lauper has been an outspoken supporter of abortion rights as well as a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and founded True Colors United, a nonprofit organization addressing LGBTQ+ specific youth homelessness in the US in 2008.

For the release, Lauper is hoping fans will donate to the National Network of Abortion Funds, and use it as a resource to access safe abortion services if needed.

“When I wrote this song with Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1991, we wrote about two little girls who dreamt of stretching their wings like the pigeons they watched that flew above them,” continued Lauper. “They dreamt of being free. But freedom than for women and unfortunately now comes at a big price. If we don’t have control over our bodies then we have no real freedom. We are second-class citizens. We need to mobilize. We need to let our voices be heard.”