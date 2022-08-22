Nina Jenkins Fisher Promoted to Senior Director of Creative at Jody Williams Songs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publisher Jody Williams Songs (JWS) has announced the promotion of Nina Jenkins Fisher from Creative Director to Senior Director of Creative.

“Nina is a strategic thinker; every move she makes has meaning and purpose,” shares founder Jody Williams. “First, Nina has a real knack for discovering talent. Then, she tees up our writers’ calendars with goal-oriented sessions, expertly communicating their strengths with other publishers. Her efforts in the artist development area are equally impressive. She is as comfortable with Vince Gill as she is with a newly signed writer. I attribute much of our growth and the company’s future trajectory to her sensibilities and savvy.”

The company’s roster has doubled with Jenkins Fisher at the helm, beginning with her first signing of Peytan Porter in early 2021, resulting in the company releasing their first master recordings. Williams continues to work with Music City’s most prominent talents.

“Launching Jody Williams Songs has been, by far, the greatest joy and most rewarding challenge of my career,” reflects Jenkins Fisher. “I’m beyond grateful to continue working with Jody, whose ability to inspire creatives is truly without match. I walk into work every day completely in awe of my writers and my team. The hallmark of the company is our distinctive music and I’m excited to see where the music will take us next.”

Having recently celebrated their first No. 1 song with “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” the collaboration between Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce cowritten by McBryde, JWS also represents a talented roster via traditional publishing deals with partner Warner Chappell Music (WCM) including writer-artist Jason Nix (“Things a Man Oughta Know”), Greg Bates, Jeremy Spillman, Nathan Chapman and Driver Williams, who has earned recent cuts with Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen and more.