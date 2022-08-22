Wasserman Music Welcomes Agents Andrea Johnson, Emily Yoon and Erika Noguchi

(CelebrityAccess) – Veteran agents Andrea Johnson, Emily Yoon, and Erika Noguchi have joined Wasserman Music, bringing extensive experience and exceptional client rosters that add to the agency’s strength in symphonic performances, legendary artists with massive catalogs of hits, and developing intellectual property for the live performance space.

Johnson’s roster includes veteran stars like David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Straight No Chaser, innovative classical crossover groups Vitamin String Quartet and The Piano Guys, live appearances by writer/actor Candace Bushnell, and cabaret performances for Jane Lynch, among others.

Yoon and Noguchi represent the more than three dozen properties of Disney Concerts, which produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters worldwide. Yoon and Noguchi also represent other IP-driven symphonic performance properties and a diverse group of world-class orchestral conductors.

Wasserman Music VP Seth Malasky said, “I’ve known and respected Andrea for over 20 years and recognize her as a creative, focused, and passionate agent. Emily and Erika’s roster has dramatically enhanced our offerings in the area of IP-driven live performance projects, many of them from one of the world’s largest media companies. Andrea, Emily, and Erika are great additions to Wasserman Music and perfectly complement our existing strengths in the Legacy, Heritage, Adult Contemporary, and Symphonic worlds.”

Johnson, Yoon, and Noguchi jointly said, “We are excited to plug into the incredible global business Wasserman has created from music to brands to sports and beyond. Wasserman Music’s outstanding suite of services, from vast live booking expertise to brand partnerships to artist marketing to digital strategy and beyond, makes this a perfect place for our clients to grow and enhance their careers. And we’re excited to work with this team of agents whom we’ve admired for years.”

Johnson, Yoon, and Noguchi compliment an agency that is already a powerhouse within the entertainment and music industry. Wasserman Music’s clients include legends like Barenaked Ladies, Dave Matthews Band, Steve Miller Band, and far beyond, and intellectual property-driven performance concepts like The Masked Singer Tour, DC In Concert, and Celtic Woman’s Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour. The agency also represents genre-defying artists like Bruce Hornsby, Idina Menzel, and Ledisi, as well as orchestral properties built around a single artist’s catalog.

Johnson began her career at ICM Artists, representing the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Midori, and the Russian National Orchestra. She then moved to The Agency Group, where she spent seven years building her roster before joining ICM Concerts in 2014, where she later became a partner. Johnson grew up on a farm in Ohio and earned a classical music degree from Miami University in Ohio.

Yoon specializes in global ideation, development, and sales of commercial symphonic events. Yoon began her career at Columbia Artists, leading the company to become a world leader in commercial symphony events and cultivating trusted relationships with orchestras, presenting organizations, and promoters worldwide. For over a decade, Yoon has been a key partner with Disney Concerts in developing a roster of over 30 concert packages. She also represents orchestral projects for Square Enix’s acclaimed video game FINAL FANTASY, and other Film and TV symphonic properties, including Warner Bros. presents Bugs Bunny At The Symphony, The Holiday in Concert, Scream Live to Film, and more. Yoon also represents a list of world-class conductors and orchestrators.

Noguchi comes to Wasserman Music with seven years of experience as an agent, artist manager, and executive producer specializing in symphonic events worldwide. After graduating from the NYU Music Business Program, Noguchi began her career at Columbia Artists and quickly grew to Associate Manager. Noguchi has worked closely with Yoon during her time in the industry, developing numerous live-to-picture symphonic concerts. During her time at Columbia Artists, she enjoyed producing shows like Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Event: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki and Chicago THE MUSICAL – In Concert, and continued servicing over 30+ Disney Concerts packages.