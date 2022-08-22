Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

K-Pop Giants ATEEZ Have Announce 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' World Tour
ATEEZ (Image: Sony Music)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – K-pop octet ATEEZ announced Friday (August 19) a world tour later in 2022 promoting their new album The World EP.1: Movement. The North American portion of The Fellowship: Break The Wall world tour takes place in November and December, making stops in Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and Hamilton. The band will be heading to Japan and their hometown of Seoul for additional performances later in the year.image001 2

ATEEZ released their latest album on July 29 via KQ Entertainment, RCA Records, and Legacy Recordings. The new album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s World chart and included the single “Guerrilla.”

The boy band was formed in 2018 and consists of Kim Hong-Joong, Park Seong-Hwa, Jeong Yun-Ho, Kang Yeo-Sang, Choi San, Song Min-Gi, Jung Woo-Young, and Choi Jong-Ho.

11/7 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA
11/8 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA
11/10 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
11/16 – Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX
11/19 – Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL
11/22 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
11/27 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
11/28 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
12/2 – FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, ON

