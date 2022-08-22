Coldplay Extends Their ‘Music of The Spheres’ World Tour Into 2023

(CelebrityAccess) – Coldplay announced today (August 22) that they would extend their Music of the Spheres World tour into 2023 with European and UK stadium shows. The dates include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff. British promoters include Live Nation and SJM.

Since the band’s tour began in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America, and Europe.

Coldplay’s tour includes sustainability initiatives, which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system; power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; and one tree planted for every ticket sold.

The band has also hinted at other shows being announced for Asia and North America.

Tickets for the new European and UK shows will go on sale Thursday, August 25. The full dates so far announced are below.

MAY 2023

May 17 – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, Portugal

May 24 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain

May 25 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain

May 31 – Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023

June 1 – Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

June 6 – Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK

June 21 – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, Italy

June 25 – Stadio San Siro – Milan, Italy

June 26 – Stadio San Siro – Milan, Italy

JULY 2023

July 1 – Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, Switzerland

July 5 – Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark

July 6 – Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark

July 8 – Ullevi – Gothenburg, Sweden

July 9 – Ullevi – Gothenburg, Sweden

July 15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 16 – Johan Cruijff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands