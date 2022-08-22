Music Recognition App Shazam Hits 20-Year Anniversary, Naming Drake as Most “Shazamed” Artist of All Time

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Shazam, the British-originated recognization tech app that takes the guesswork out of that song you can’t remember, turned 20 on Friday (August 19), and the company released a special playlist to mark the milestone. As of its anniversary week, Shazam has surpassed 70 billion song recognitions.

The special playlist is comprised of the most Shazamed song of each calendar year for the past 20 years. Featuring everything from Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” to Eminem’s “Cleaning Out My Closet,” the playlist is a true reflection of what music fans across the globe searched for over the past two decades. You can listen to the playlist on Apple Music.

Melbourne rapper Masked Wolf was named one of Shazam’s 5 Artists to Watch in 2021 and ended up with the most Shazamed song globally in 2021 with “Astronaut in the Ocean.”

“The fact that people all over the world took time out of their day to pull out their phone and Shazam my songs is a huge honor for me as an artist,” comments Masked Wolf (Harry Michael). “You know you’ve got something special if you see the Shazam stats moving.”

Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” featured in the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” led to an all-time peak in Shazams of the singer, and the track took No. 1 on the Shazam Global Top 200 for ten days. It reached the top of 25 national charts, more than any other song in 2022.

The most Shazamed artist of all time is Drake, per the Apple Press Release.

Shazam boasts an upwards of 225 million global monthly users and more than 2 billion lifetime installs. Tech giant Apple snapped up the UK-based company, which also has offices in NYC, Los Angeles, and Redwood City, CA, in September 2018 in a deal worth an estimated $400 million.

Check out Shazam’s “Notable Firsts” below:

• First-ever Shazamed song: “Jeepster” by T. Rex (19 April 2002)1

• First Shazamed song on the iOS app: “How Am I Different” by Aimee Mann (10 July 2008)

• First track to reach 1,000 Shazams: “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” by Eminem (September 2002)

• First track to reach 1 million Shazams: “TiK ToK” by Ke$ha (February 2010)

• First track to reach 10 million Shazams: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012)

• First track to reach 20 million Shazams: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015)

• First artist to hit 1 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (February 2009)

• First artist to hit 10 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (June 2011)

• First artist to hit 100 million Shazams: David Guetta (May 2015)

Fastest Tracks to Accumulate Shazams

• Fastest track to reach 1 million Shazams: “Butter” by BTS (nine days)

• Fastest track to reach 10 million Shazams: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (87 days)

• Fastest track to reach 20 million Shazams: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I (219 days)

Most Shazamed of All Time

• Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time, with over 350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured. “One Dance” is Drake’s most popular track at over 17 million Shazams.

• “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I is the most Shazamed song ever, with over 41 million Shazams.

• “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley was the most Shazamed song using the ‘2580’ text service.

Top Shazamed Songs by Genre

• Top Hip-Hop/Rap: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

• Top Dance: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

• Top R&B/Soul: “All of Me” by John Legend

• Top Latin: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

• Top Pop: “Let Her Go” by Passenger

• Top Alternative: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

• Top Singer/Songwriter: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier