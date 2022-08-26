Karen Civil Named EVP and General Manager Of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – Karen Civil has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM) of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment (YM), first reported by Billboard.

“We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in,” Lil Wayne said. “We look forward to the continued maturation of the YM roster and talent.”

Lil Wayne founded YM in 2005 with his lifelong friend and fellow rapper, Mack Maine serving as President. The label has seen fourteen Billboard Top 200 No. 1 albums from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. Other artists on the YM roster include Cory Gunz and Lil Twist. Minaj just scored her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with “Super Freaky Girl.”

“Working with Wayne and Mack Maine throughout the years has always been an amazing privilege, and now I’m thrilled to enter this new role as EVP/GM,” Civil mentioned in an announcement.

Wayne and Civil’s working relationship dates back to 2010, when she worked with the “Uproar” rapper to develop Weezythanxyou.com. This website served as a spot for Wayne to publish letters to his followers while incarcerated at New York’s Rikers Island.

Civil has worked with Beats by Dre, Nipsey Hussle, and Complex throughout her career. She also worked with Hillary Clinton during her 2016 Presidential campaign. She has been honored by Ebony magazine, the BET Awards, and her hometown of Elizabeth, NJ, where she was awarded the key to the city.