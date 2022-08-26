(CelebrityAccess) – In July 2022, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, the surviving members of the legendary metal band Pantera, announced plans to reunite for the first time in 20 years for a reunion tour in 2023.
The first Pantera reunion shows have been announced as part of Slipknot’s South American Knotfest dates for 2022.
The reunited Pantera lineup, featuring original members Anselmo and Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, appears on December 9th in Colombia, December 11th in Chile, and December 18th in Brasil.
Pantera will headline the Colombia edition alongside Judas Priest, with the rest of the bill rounded out by Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura, and more to be announced.
Slipknot will then arrive as headliners for the Chile and Brasil Knotfests. Those bills feature Bring Me the Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless in White, and Project 46.
In addition, Slipknot and Judas Priest will each play one-off Knotfest Roadshow dates on December 8th and 13th, respectively, in Argentina — the first Knotfest shows to take place in the country.
Pantera has also been announced for a December 2nd performance at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Festival, boasting Slipknot, Judas Priest, and the last ever Mexico performance from KISS (December 4th).
Former Panera member “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was killed by a deranged fan while on stage performing with his band Damageplan in 2004, and his brother, Vincent Paul Abbott, died at his home in Las Vegas from heart disease in 2018.