(CelebrityAccess) – In July 2022, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, the surviving members of the legendary metal band Pantera, announced plans to reunite for the first time in 20 years for a reunion tour in 2023.

The first Pantera reunion shows have been announced as part of Slipknot’s South American Knotfest dates for 2022.

The reunited Pantera lineup, featuring original members Anselmo and Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, appears on December 9th in Colombia, December 11th in Chile, and December 18th in Brasil.

Pantera will headline the Colombia edition alongside Judas Priest, with the rest of the bill rounded out by Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura, and more to be announced.