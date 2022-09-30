Recent Tour News: Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Metronomy, Martina McBride, and More

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – Fall is in the air and as September ends ԓ”Wake Me Up When September Ends”ԓ (sorry, couldn’t resist), the tour news keeps coming. Here is the latest.

Metronomy – UK electric-pop group Metronomy have postponed their North American tour stating financial strain and prioritizing their home life as the reasons why. The band made the announcement via their Instagram feed.

Dear North America and Canada…some bad news ☹️

We’re very sorry to say that we will be postponing our upcoming October tour.

It’s not something we do lightly, so in the spirit of transparency and decency! we want to explain why.

Touring in America is one of the most exciting things a band can do. Since our first US tour in 2006 we’ve loved every trip we’ve made out there. The cities are inspiring, the venues are always welcoming and the dive-bars unparalleled…and the people, oh the people!

At the same time, touring America is one of the most exhausting and expensive things a band can do, it’s a very big country and you can easily spend months and muchos 💰’s just playing a handful of the major cities.

When you’re a young band, that time spent touring the states is the only way that you would want to spend it. But, when you’re a little older and little wiser, you start weighing up the time you spend on the road against the time you spend with loved ones at home.

Right now, it doesn’t make sense for us to come I’m afraid. We’ve had an incredibly busy year of gigs and festivals and now need to afford some of the same time and attention to our home lives.

We will still be playing at the WILTERN in LA and the Pepsi centre in Mexico. Some of the other dates have been rescheduled (tickets remain valid) and some have had to be cancelled altogether as no suitable alternative dates could be found (refunds should be automatic).

We want to apologise to all the fans who’ve bought tickets to see us and for the short notice of this news, we hope you understand that moving the tour really isn’t something we want to do, but it’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now.

Rescheduled Dates are as follows:

5/2/2023 New York, NY Avant Gardner

5/3/2023 Boston, MA House Of Blues

5/5/2023 Montreal, QUE MTELUS

5/6/2023 Toronto, ONT Danforth Music Hall

5/8/2023 Chicago, IL Metro

5/10/2023 Denver, CO Summit

5/12/2023 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

_______________________________________________

Stray Kids – K-pop boyband Stray Kids have released a new batch of tour dates for their ‘Maniac’ world tour in Australia, Asia and the US.

The band will play two stadium shows in Jakarta, Indonesia in November and arenas in Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney in February 2023.

Stray Kids had to reschedule shows in Atlanta and Fort Worth while touring the US in July as three of their eight members tested positive for COVID-19. They’ve now confirmed rescheduled shows and added one additional show in each city.

NOVEMBER 2022

Saturday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

Sunday 13 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

FEBRUARY 2023

Thursday 2 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Friday 3 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Sunday 5 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 21 – Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

MARCH 2023

Wednesday 22 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena (rescheduled)

Thursday 23 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

Sunday 26 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena (rescheduled)

Monday 27 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

_____________________________________________

Muse – Muse have announced the details for their 2023 North American tour in support of the band’s new album Will of the People.

The new dates get underway February 25 in Chicago and run through April 20 in Salt Lake City, with support from Evanescence. General on-sale will be available October 7.

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center

February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center

February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena

April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center

April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena

______________________________________________

Death Cab for Cutie – Death Cab for Cutie is playing shows with Yo La Tengo, Real Estate, Thao and others in support of their latest album, Asphalt Meadows.

Death Cab for Cutie:

09-27 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem ^

09-29 Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

09-30 Queens, New York – Forest Hills Stadium =

10-01 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10-03 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10-04 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10-06 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live! ^

10-07 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

10-08 Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10-10 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

10-11 Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

10-13 St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

10-15 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-18 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim #

10-19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

10-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

10-22 San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater #

10-23 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10-24 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10-26 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre %

10-27 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre %

01-27 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

01-28 Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham &

01-29 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium &

01-31 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live &

02-02 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live &

02-03 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater &

02-04 Little Rock, AR – The Hall &

02-06 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre &

02-07 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom &

02-09 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

02-11 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum &

02-14 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium &

03-01 Milan, Italy – Fabrique *

03-02 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra *

03-05 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal *

03-06 Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia *

03-07 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *

03-09 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle *

03-10 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 *

03-11 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

03-12 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk *

03-14 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma *

03-15 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Atelier *

03-16 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel *

03-18 Nottingham, England – Rock City *

03-19 Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

03-21 Birmingham, England – 02 Institute *

03-22 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall *

03-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland *

03-25 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo *

03-27 Brighton, England – Dome *

03-29 London, England – Royal Albert Hall *

^ with Thao

= with Real Estate

# with Yo La Tengo

% with Chong the Nomad

& with Momma

* with Slow Pulp

______________________________________________

Jane’s Addiction – Dave Navarro will not be joining the band while on their ‘Spirits on Fire’ tour with The Smashing Pumpkins due to long-term COVID effects. Here is his statement.

A message from Dave, get well soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CA0UPTMiRF — Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction) September 30, 2022

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

10/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/07 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino *

10/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

10/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun *

10/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

10/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/19 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center *

10/27 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron *

10/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse ^

10/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

11/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

11/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

11/07 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/09 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

11/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

*= w/ Poppy

^ = w/ Meg Myers

______________________________________________

Martina McBride – Martina McBride has announced her 12th Annual ‘Joy of Christmas’ tour, which kicks off November 26 in Greensboro.

“This is the 12th year of doing the ‘Joy Of Christmas Tour’ and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet,” says McBride. “It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”

“The Joy of Christmas Tour” Dates:

11.26.22 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

11.27.22 – Daytona Beach, FL – The Peabody Auditorium

12.1.22 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

12.2.22 – Shippensburg, PA – Luhrs Performing Arts

12.3.22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

12.4.22 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

12.8.22 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

12.9.22 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

12.10.22 – Cedar Falls, IA – Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

12.16.22 – Tulsa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12.17.22 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

12.18.22 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center – Baum Walker Hall