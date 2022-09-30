Tyler Key Joins Cannery Hall as Talent Buyer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Key has been named Talent Buyer at the renovated Cannery Hall in Nashville. In his new position, he will spearhead all efforts with artists on all three of Cannery Hall’s stages–Mainstage (1,200), The Mil (625), and the Row 1 Stage (325). A private event facility called The Amaranth (380) will also be located on the top floor.

Cannery Hall will retain the general layout of the previous three venues and is set to open in 2023. Cannery Hall replaces the three venues of the Mercy Lounge that are now closed.

Key brings almost ten years of experience managing artist booking and tour logistics to producing high-energy local events like The Happening and TZKEY’s Graffiti Party in Nashville. He’s also worked with Bonnaroo, EDC, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Music Midtown, Rolling Loud, Hulaween Music and Arts Festival, plus more.

Brent Hyams, General Manager for Cannery Hall. “Tyler is an experienced artist manager and celebrated visual artist himself and knows what it’s like to be out on the road, creating art and performing night after night. His creativity and artistic instincts ensure great nightly acts across all musical genres.”

“Independent venues like Cannery Hall provide different creative energy and platform for artists. We can highlight artists currently underrepresented in Nashville and don’t get opportunities on stages controlled by large corporations,” adds Key. “Cannery Row has been in Nashville for 140 years with over 40 years as a music venue. It’s an honor to support artists I believe in while contributing to Cannery’s musical legacy.”

When Cannery Hall opens next year, it will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville.