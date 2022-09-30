Triple 8 Management Signs Singer/Songwriter Erin Kinsey

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville rising singer/songwriter Erin Kinsey has signed with Triple 8 Management.

Kinsey drove from Texas to Nashville the morning after high school graduation to pursue her dream. Arriving in Nashville and gaining traction singing covers, she came out with “Drunk Too” in early 2020. Her next single, “Just Drive,” was added to SiriusXM’s channel, The Highway. CMT joined the party by premiering the video for her song, “Hate This Hometown,” from her major label debut album, 40 East.

Kinsey graced the Opry stage for the first time in April and has performed at Watershed, Tidalwave, and the Faster Horses festivals this summer.

“Erin is our first female country signing, and she is already one of this year’s biggest breakout new country artists with over 60 million streams, 215,000 followers on TikTok, and 122,000 Instagram followers,” shares Triple 8 owner George Couri. “At 21, she already knows who she is, and her confidence and vocal power on stage is already as good as we could have hoped for.”