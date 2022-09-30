Oceans Calling Festival Canceled as Hurricane Ian Rages On

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – The inaugural Oceans Calling Music Festival has been canceled over public safety concerns.

On Thursday (September 28), about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, with live music continuing until 11 p.m.

A statement posted on the event’s Facebook page reads,

“Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival. We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority.”

Full refunds will be issued to the original method of payment within a month.

The event is expected to return next year with a new lineup, according to city officials.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “We have been working closely with the event promotors since May of 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, was evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation. Although this is disappointing to all of us, we hope to work with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s Coast next year.”

C3 Presents is an internationally known promoter of music concerts and other special events. The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival was to feature several nationally known acts. The concerts were to take place at three separate stages north and south of the pier, culminating each night with the major acts — Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morissette. Maryland’s own O.A.R. was also to play twice during the weekend, among other national acts. The event was expected to draw 40,000 ticket holders to the resort over the weekend.

Construction crews have been on site all week, erecting the three stages. Most of the equipment was expected to be removed as soon as possible ahead of the pending weekend weather.

The latest forecast predicts rain and wind all weekend, most likely brining flooding in some areas. According to the forecast from The Weather Channel, the chance of rain is 90% on Friday with winds east, northeast at 20 to 30 mph; 100% on Saturday with similar winds; and 80% on Sunday with winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Flooding at the Inlet parking lot — where a lot of attractions were set up this week — was also a major concern.