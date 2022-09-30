ASM Global Re-Appointed as Manager of Australia’s Suncorp Stadium For Next Five Years

BRISBANE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Stadiums Queensland has re-appointed ASM Global as manager of Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium for a five-year period from January 1, 2023.

ASM Global Asia Pacific, with venues across Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East has managed Suncorp Stadium since its redevelopment in 2003.

ASM Global Asia Pacific Chairman and Chief Executive Harvey Lister said the company was honoured and very pleased to be re-appointed as venue manager, which he said reflected the Queensland’s Government’s continuing faith and trust in the company’s ability to manage the stadium to a world class standard.

Suncorp Stadium, under the management of ASM Global, has developed into an internationally acknowledged venue – hosting world class sporting events including Australia’s State of Origin Series and Rugby World Tests, along with concert and entertainment events.

Since 2003 the venue has held some 750 events with more than 19 million fans. The stadium was named ‘Best of Queensland Experience 2022’ from an impressive line-up of 4,700 venues.

2023 will see the stadium play host to eight games of the FIFA Women’s World Cup – the third most matches of the tournament as well as headline entertainment events including Elton John, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ed Sheeran.

Suncorp Stadium General Manager, Alan Graham paid tribute to the outstanding work of the Stadium Management Team who has been creating and delivering world class sporting and entertainment events for the people of Queensland.

“It is also fortunate that we are part of a world-wide network in ASM Global which has assisted us in continuing to take advantage of the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology ensuring the Suncorp Stadium team remains amongst the most elite in the world,” he said.