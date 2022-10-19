Geni Lincoln Joins Live Nation As President Of The California Region, Rich Best Joins Global Promotions Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Concerts has appointed Geni Lincoln to the role of President of the California Region, with oversight of all of the company’s booking, marketing and business operations in the Golden State.

Before she joined Live Nation, Lincoln was General Manager and Senior Vice President of Live Events for the Kia Forum in Inglewood California, where she spent almost a decade and collaborated regularly with Live Nation’s California concerts team.

Lincoln is no stranger to the Live Nation world though and began her career at House of Blues Entertainment at Universal Amphitheatre, which became part of Live Nation during her tenure.

In addition to her work in the live event industry, Lincoln has, for the last five years, been a volunteer with the Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles – a non-profit social justice organization empowering young girls through music education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geni back to Live Nation, leading our California team,” said Jordan Zachary, Co-President US Concerts. “In her prior role at the Forum she has worked incredibly closely with our teams and we’re excited to see her continue to support even more of our division and the artists we support across California.”

“I am very excited to return to Live Nation and join the stellar California team,” said Geni Lincoln. “I have been fortunate enough to have worked with some of the best teams in the business and look forward to continuing growing those relationships in this role at Live Nation.”

Lincoln will step into the role vacated by the previous President of California Region, Rich Best, who has been tapped to join Live Nation’s global promotions team, led by Arthur Fogel and Omar Al-joulani.

“This is a great opportunity for my friend Geni, and I give her a warm welcome to one of the most vibrant concert markets in the world,” said Rich Best. “At the same time, I’m incredibly excited to take the next step living out my dream working with artists on a global stage.”