Dead & Company Expand Their Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing the initial details of their final tour earlier this month, the Grateful Dead revival band Dead & Company announced a slew of new concerts, including a second show at Boston’s Fenway Park and a third show at Oracle Park in San Francisco, to meet demand.
The band, which formed in 2015 and includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weird, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music during the final tour, drawing from the Grateful Dead’s extensive catalog of hits.
The tour kicks off on May 19 and 20 with back-to-back performances at Kia Forum in Los Angeles and also includes multiple shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Citi Field in NYC, The Gorge in Washington, Fenway Park in Boston, Folsom Field in Boulder and a three-night finale at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
For the tour, Dead & Company and Activist are partnering with Reverb to reduce the environmental impact of the tour and encourage fans to take an active role in protecting the environment.
Advanced presale registration for the tour has already started and is being powered by Seated. The Artist Presale begins Thursday, October 20th at Noon local venue time through Thursday, October 20th at 10 PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets.
Dead & Company’s Final Tour
Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field
Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field
Sat Jun 24 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge
Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge
Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Sun Jul 16 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park