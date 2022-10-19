Dead & Company Expand Their Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing the initial details of their final tour earlier this month, the Grateful Dead revival band Dead & Company announced a slew of new concerts, including a second show at Boston’s Fenway Park and a third show at Oracle Park in San Francisco, to meet demand.

The band, which formed in 2015 and includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weird, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music during the final tour, drawing from the Grateful Dead’s extensive catalog of hits.

The tour kicks off on May 19 and 20 with back-to-back performances at Kia Forum in Los Angeles and also includes multiple shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Citi Field in NYC, The Gorge in Washington, Fenway Park in Boston, Folsom Field in Boulder and a three-night finale at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

For the tour, Dead & Company and Activist are partnering with Reverb to reduce the environmental impact of the tour and encourage fans to take an active role in protecting the environment.

Advanced presale registration for the tour has already started and is being powered by Seated. The Artist Presale begins Thursday, October 20th at Noon local venue time through Thursday, October 20th at 10 PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets.

Dead & Company’s Final Tour

Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field

Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field

Sat Jun 24 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge

Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge

Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Sun Jul 16 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park