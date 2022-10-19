Pinterest Adds Music From WMG, Merlin, BMG

(HypeBot) — Pinterest is expanding the music catalog available to users of its TikTok-like short video feature “Idea Pins” via new licensing deals with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin, and BMG.

Pinterest’s existing royalty-free music library comes via 7Digital.

In addition to the expanded music catalog now available on iOS and Android, Pinterest also rolled out a new music user experience to make it easier to find and add tracks to Idea Pins. It gives users the ability to search for a track by song title, artist, or keyword.

How To Add Music And Audio to Pinterest Idea Pins

To add music to Idea Pins:

● Open Idea Pins

● Click on the music icon

● Search track

● Add track

● Record

● Publish

In addition to adding music tracks to content, users can also tap a suite of existing publishing tools to make inspiring content:

● Video recording and editing for up to 20 pages of content

● Voice-over recording so creators can add their own personal voice

● Ghost mode transition tools (perfect for those before-and-afters!)

● Detail pages for instructions or ingredients

● Interactive elements like people tagging and stickers

● Multi-draft save so Creators can publish more ideas

● Export options to share content beyond Pinterest

● Topic tagging, a publishing feature that helps connect content to relevant interests