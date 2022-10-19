Which Streaming Music Service Has The Most Tracks?

(HypeBot) — Recently Apple Music announced that it was home to 100 million songs, with 20,000 artists uploading tracks every day. But even that does not mean that Apple is the streaming music with the most songs.

Thanks to its user-uploaded library, Soundcloud is #1 with 300 million tracks.

Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer all reportedly offer 90 million tracks.

The last reports from Spotify put its library at 82 million. YouTube Music is said to house a similar number of songs.

Overall, 100,000 new songs are uploaded to music streaming platforms every day. This staggering number comes just 18 months after Spotify reported that it was ingesting 60,000 new tracks daily.

