Singer-Songwriter Jess Glynne Signs With UTA And Moves to Roc Nation

UTA has signed Jess Glynne for worldwide representation. The deal with the singer and songwriter follows her recent move to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management.

She was previously with Atlantic Records in the UK and broke a record on the singles chart in 2018 with her seventh chart-topper. She is no longer signed to the Warner Music label.

Glynne began making a name for herself as a featured artist on “Rather Be” with Clean Bandit, “My Love” with Route 94, and Rudimental’s “These Days” alongside Macklemore. Glynne won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Rather Be” at the 2015 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for nine BRIT Awards.

Glynne’s debut studio album, I Cry When I Laugh debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart upon its release in 2015. The album contained several singles that reached international success such as “Hold My Hand” and “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.” Glynne’s second studio album, Always in Between debuted in 2018 and also hit #1 in the UK with hit singles “I’ll Be There,” “These Days,” and more.

Among many other accolades, Glynne became the first British female solo artist to have seven No. 1 singles on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, she was honored on Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list in 2019.