Singer-Songwriter Jess Glynne Signs With UTA And Moves to Roc Nation

UTA has signed Jess Glynne for worldwide representation. The deal with the singer and songwriter follows her recent move to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management.
She was previously with Atlantic Records in the UK and broke a record on the singles chart in 2018 with her seventh chart-topper. She is no longer signed to the Warner Music label.
Glynne began making a name for herself as a featured artist on “Rather Be” with Clean Bandit, “My Love” with Route 94, and Rudimental’s “These Days” alongside Macklemore. Glynne won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Rather Be” at the 2015 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for nine BRIT Awards.