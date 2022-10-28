Parker McCollum Announces A Headlining North American Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Parker McCollum, who was recently named as a nominee for the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award, announced plans for a headlining tour of North America next Spring.

McCollum’s 2023 Spring Tour, co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents, kicks off February 2nd at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, OH and is scheduled to wrap on April 14th at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque, NM.

Country stars including Corey Kent and Catie Offerman have signed on to provide support on the lion’s share of the tour dates with Larry Fleet stepping in for the final two shows.

“Words cannot describe what 2022 has been for me,” says Parker. “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour”

McCollum released his debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy in July 2021 after making a splash the previous year with his debut EP, Hollywood Gold, which was the top country EP in 2020.

Since then, McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.”