Producer 30 Roc and Roddy Ricch Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Musician Greg Perry filed suit in a Manhattan court on Tuesday (December 6) alleging Roddy Ricch and producer 30 Roc of sampling his 1975 song, “Come on Down,” in the rapper’s hit single, “The Box,” as reported by Rolling Stone and Billboard.

In the nearly 20-page filing, Perry accuses Ricch and his record label (Atlantic Records) of using “a complete duplication” of portions of “Come on Down” in Ricch’s song. It specifically points out the use of the violin during the opening of Perry’s track and is used without permission.

“Expert musicology analysis confirms that the ascending minor scale played by violin at the opening of “Come On Down” is a distinctive musical element which recurs a total of six times throughout the song,” reads the suit. “Comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context by a musicology expert demonstrates clearly and convincingly that “The Box” is an unauthorized duplication and infringement of certain elements of ‘Come On Down.'”

“The Box” released back in December 2019 upon the arrival of Roddy’s debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. It picked up three Grammy nominations, and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The lawsuit was filed exactly one year after “The Box” was certified diamond by the RIAA.

You can listen to both tracks below and come to your own conclusion.