Sixthman Announces ‘Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise’ & ‘Soulshine at Sea’ With Michael Franti & Spearhead

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on the sand and at sea for more than two decades, has partnered with Michael Franti & Spearhead and Flogging Molly to announce two new immersive cruise experiences – Soulshine at Sea: Second Voyage and Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise.

Soulshine at Sea: Second Voyage – Franti and Sixthman’s collaborative cruise set sail from Miami, FL, to Costa Maya, Mexico, November 4 – 8, 2023, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Soulshine at Sea will again embrace Franti’s motto of being “100% healthy 90% of the time,” with a busy schedule of events encompassing community wellness, exclusive experiences and as much live music as possible.

The cruise offers a diverse lineup of guests like John Butler, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, The New Respects, Tropidelic and more to be announced at a later date. In addition, Franti will present activities, including Cooking with the Franti’s, Soulshine Cocktails, a talent competition, daily yoga, fan interactions with their favorite performers, and much more.

“My favorite part of Soulshine at Sea is that it’s the greatest backstage party on the ocean. Fans and artists hanging out together all day and night,” says Franti. “The thing I remember most about Year 1 is how in just four days, a whole community was created of Soulrockers from all over the place who came together to rock out on the boat and kept in contact with one another year round! I can’t wait to have face time with all the fans I see from a distance at shows all summer long!”

Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise – This marks the seventh voyage for the Flogging Molly cruise. It sets sail from Miami, FL, to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, from November 8 – 13, 2023, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The Salty Dog Cruise will feature an extra day at sea to new ports with live music from morning to night across several stages and settings throughout the entire ship, highlighted by two shows from Flogging Molly and performances by a selection of special guests to be announced. The first 400 cabins booked get a special live acoustic performance from the band. an exceptional schedule of events will offer a variety of activities and opportunities to interact with their favorite artists, whiskey and wine tastings, Band vs. Crew: Family Feud, instrument lessons, swag swap, dirty bingo, tattoo artists, and more.

“Ahoy, shipmates,” says Flogging Molly vocalist Dave King, “Dave here from Flogging Molly inviting you to join us on our Salty Dog Cruise! As always, the ship will be stocked with great bands – and above all, great friends – so come one and all for good times and merriment, leave your troubles ashore, and whether it’s your first or your seventh, come enjoy the fair seas on the Salty Dog Cruise ‘23. Until then, shipmates – take care and see you soon! Love, Flogging Molly.”

Each cruise will offer shore excursions available for purchase, and tickets go on sale Friday (December 16).

Sixthman celebrates the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman’s Fall 2023 events – including both of the cruises above – with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking.