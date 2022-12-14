SZA Announces First-Ever Arena Tour for 2023 – ‘The S.O.S.’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-award-winning artist SZA has announced The S.O.S. North American tour for 2023. The announcement follows her long-awaited new sophomore album, SOS, which dropped on December 9.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off February 21 at Schottenstein Center in OH and hits Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the end of March. Omar Apollo will provide support on all dates.

SZA released her label debut album Ctrl in 2017, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The RIAA-certified triple-platinum album received five Grammy nods in 2018, and over half of the songs on the record are currently certified multi-platinum or Gold.

SZA’s new album includes features by Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum