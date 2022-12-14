The 80s Arena Rock M3 Rock Festival Returns – I am Flicking My Bic In Anticipation

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) – For the 14th year, the renowned festival of hard rock and heavy metal returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion with an entire weekend of performances on May 6 – 7, 2023.

Presented by I.M.P., the M3 Rock Festival has hosted the best 80s arena rock from around the world, and this year will be no exception.

Kicking off Saturday, May 6, the gorgeous outdoor setting that is Merriweather Post will play host to performances by Styx, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, and more.

Sunday, May 7, features Great White, Steven Adler (of Guns N’ Roses), Vixen, Mike Tramp of White Lion, Warrant, and the band that grew up right in my backyard – hometown favorites – KIX – who will close out the bic flickin’ weekend.

M3 has evolved into an annual gathering for those who grew up with ’80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the “new classic rock”) and for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly each year. Two-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday (December 16) via Ticketmaster.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

Come out and celebrate the “MTV actually played videos” time of rock music – the era of excess, tight leather pants, mini-skirts, fluorescent colors, and men having big hair.