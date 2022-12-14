Grammy-Winning Singer Lauren Daigle Gives Back – Tour Donations Total Over $650,000

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-defying Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle ended her holiday tour Sunday (December 11) in New Orleans. Across her tour, Daigle gave donations to several charities through her nonprofit company, The Price Fund. By the end of the tour, Daigle’s donations totaled over $650,000.

American Songwriter reports that most of the charities Daigle donated to have a focus on helping underserved children. In New Orleans, Daigle partnered with the Ellis Marsalis Center, NOCCA, KidSmart, Young Audiences of Louisiana, and Roots of Music.

Other places she presented money to Country Music Hall of Fame’s Words & Music, Notes for Notes, Greater Good Music, 42Strong, and others.

“I’m truly moved and inspired by the passion and commitment that I’ve seen from every single person involved with all of these organizations – not to mention the tireless and seemingly endless work done by their volunteers,” Daigle said. “The thousands whose lives they touch each and every day not only provide light and hope for so many in need, it sets an example for all of us to follow and shows us what we do mean to each other.”

Since The Price Fund’s inception in 2019, Daigle has given more than $2.2 million to nonprofits around the globe.