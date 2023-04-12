Folk Icon Gordon Lightfoot Cancels 2023 Tour Due to “Health Issues”

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot has announced the cancellation of his 2023 US and Canadian tour, citing health reasons. On Tuesday (April 11), the 84-year-old singer’s representative announced the cancellation via a statement.

Lightfoot was due to hit the road for a series of dates slated to begin in April and run through September. In total, he was due to play 17 concerts in the US and one date in Canada. “Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his US and Canadian concert schedule for 2023,” the statement reads.

It continues: “The singer is currently experiencing some health-related issues and is unable to confirm rescheduled dates at this time. We thank you for respecting his privacy as he continues to focus on his recovery.”

The singer/songwriter was forced to cancel shows in 2021 after suffering a fractured wrist after a fall shortly before the tour was set to begin. That same year, he was the first artist to perform at the re-opening of Toronto’s Massey Hall and was awarded the key to the city.

He is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee (2012) and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Lt. Gov. of Ontario for his contribution to the music industry.