AEG and ParkHub Partner To Bring Game-Changing Parking Experience To Multiple Venues With AXS Ticketing

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – ParkHub, a tech company that provides integrated software, hardware, and payment services for the parking industry, and AEG, one of the world’s leading sports and live entertainment companies, have entered a partnership to enhance the parking experience for fans while adding operational efficiencies to several AEG owned and operated venues including Crypto.com (Los Angeles), Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson), and the CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX. The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes the ParkHub tech available to all three AXS ticketed venues, creating a seamless integration between the AXS ticket purchasing platform and venue parking operations – allowing fans to conveniently pre-purchase parking ahead of select events and quickly validate their parking pass at the venue.

In addition, the firm’s business intelligence platform, Suite, will enable AEG executives to further optimize parking operations and the guest experience by providing real-time insights into their parking operations.

“We have seen better traffic flow around the L.A. LIVE campus, and the transactions are faster now with ParkHub,” said Bill Garner, Senior Director of Parking Operations at L.A. LIVE, Crypto.com Arena and Microsoft Theater. “Being able to take credit cards at all of our lots has greatly improved the parking operations. Being able to see live data while in the field has allowed us to maximize all of our parking lots better.”

“From my point of view, ParkHub has brought visibility to the daily operations of the parking system with intuitive and informative reports in real-time and at my fingertips,” said Jim Madsen, Senior Vice President of L.A. LIVE Operations. “I get a daily report at the end of the night and don’t have to wait for others to complete their task to see how we did. It has simplified the process for the line staff and reduced the need for multiple scanners.”

In addition to real-time validation of pre-purchased parking, ParkHub also allows fans to purchase on-site parking through Prime – ParkHub’s handheld mobile point-of-sale terminal that accepts and tracks all forms of payment. As a result, guests will experience less time waiting in long lines and more time enjoying the main event.

“We are continually exploring new and innovative ways to deliver world-class guest experiences at Dignity Health Sports Park, and our partnership with ParkHub helps us provide a new level of hospitality and convenience, both of which we prioritize for the fans we host each year,” said Adam Link, Vice President of Event Services at Dignity Health Sports Park. “We’re thrilled to be integrating their technology into our parking operations and know that our fans will see it as a valuable new benefit that gives them more time to focus on the fun and excitement of live events at our venue.”