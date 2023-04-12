Jonathan McHugh Joins AMR Songs as Senior Advisor Creative & Sync and Board Member

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran Jonathan McHugh has joined the global independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company AMR Songs (AMR) as Senior Advisor Creative and Sync. He will also serve as a member of the company’s board.

A respected indie filmmaker and TV/film music supervisor, McHugh has held creative positions in music, film, and TV companies. He began his career working in record promotion at A&M and Elektra and then moved into producing soundtracks and music supervision. As Vice President (VP) of Soundtrack Music at New Line Cinema from 1996 – 1999, McHugh co-produced many platinum and gold soundtracks, including The Wedding Singer, Rush Hour, Austin Powers, Blade, and many others.

McHugh then spent eight years as VP of Visual Media at Jive/BMG where he launched Zomba Films, co-produced the Britney Spears film Crossroads and soundtracks for films such as Jimmy Neutron and Wild Thornberry. He also was Senior Vice President (SVP) Soundtracks and Supervision for Island Def Jam and Def Jam Films, where he co-produced the Justin Bieber documentary film, Never Say Never.

McHugh has produced 40 films and TV series featuring some of pop culture’s biggest stars, including the critically acclaimed Janis Joplin documentary, Janis: Little Girl Blue, the Muhammad Ali documentary City of Ali, Repo The Genetic Opera starring Sarah Brightman, Lifetime TV’s Flying By starring Billy Ray Cyrus, and Discovery’s Battle Ground Earth starring Ludacris and Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, to name a few.

In addition to his new role with AMR Songs, McHugh will continue his work as an independent producer/director and music supervisor and teaching Music Industry Studies at Loyola University in New Orleans.

“I’m thrilled that Jonathan is joining us at AMR. We have a strong history of working together, as well as a friendship. His creative/A&R guidance is a key part of AMR’s mission and ethos,” said Tamara Conniff, CEO of AMR Songs.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have a long career spanning music, film, and TV in a variety of capacities, including A&R, marketing, music supervision, and producing/directing. I’m thrilled to have this new opportunity to work with Tamara and build AMR Songs into one of the most important entertainment companies in the business,” said McHugh.

“I’m also enthusiastic about bringing to the company legacy artists and amazing new talents including E.J. Worland, We the Commas, and The Brink Of, in addition to strong songwriters and performers like Erik Jansen. And, we’re just getting started!”