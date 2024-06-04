Robin Trower Cancels North American Tour To Undergo A ‘Major Surgery’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock legend Robin Trower announced the cancellation of his upcoming North American tour due to health issues.

Trower, who is 79, was scheduled to hit the road in September for a string of shows that included performances in Chicago, Boston, and Nashville, but announced that the run has been called off while he undergoes a “major surgery.”

“It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfill the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October,” Trower shared in a social media post on Monday.

“I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time. I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most- playing live ASAP. I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able,” he added.

The details of Trower’s health condition were not disclosed but has been impacted by medical issues previously, including in 2016 when he collapsed after leaving the stage during a performance in Maryland.

Trower began his career in 1967 with Procol Harum before launching a successful career as a solo artist. He recently marked the 50th anniversary of his album Bridge of Sighs, which includes songs such as “Bridge of Sighs”, “Too Rolling Stoned”, “Day of the Eagle” and “Little Bit of Sympathy”.