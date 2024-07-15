The Smile Cancels European Tour After Jonny Greenwood Hospitalized

(CelebrityAccess) — The Smile, the English rock band made up of Radiohead members Thom Yorke, Tom Skinner, and Jonny Greenwood, announced the cancellation of their European tour due to a medical emergency.

In a post on social media, a rep for the band wrote:

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care. Mercifully, he is now out of danger and will soon return home.” We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To That end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is canceled.”

The tour was set to kick off on August 13 at Sigulda Castle in Latvia with shows scheduled across Europe throughout the month before concluding at Marina Norte in Valencia, Spain on August 28th.

The Smile was touring in support of their second studio album, Wall of Eyes, which they released in January through XL Recordings.