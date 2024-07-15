Richie Kotzen Signs With BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Richie Kotzen has inked a new label deal with BMG.
“After working with Richie on the successful Smith/Kotzen project” says Michael Kachko, BMG Senior Vice President, “we knew what an incredible songwriter and artist he is so we were excited to hear what he was working on as a solo artist. When he played us the new material, we knew immediately we wanted to be involved.
“I was very much elated with the news that BMG wanted to release this album as I envisioned it without artistic compromise,” says Richie Kotzen. “I love the fact that the BMG team put their creative trust in me and my vision without re-design. So many times the business side of things can really interfere with the creative progress of a writer and with a team like this,” continues Kotzen, “the focus is on what can we do to help you beyond what you’ve already done as a recording artist. The attitude seems to be, ‘you’ve done the work as a writer- producer- musician, now let us take the ball and run’. This feels like the beginning of an amazing journey for me and a bit of a re-set in an industry that is becoming more complex to navigate for a lone artist.”
The deal follows the announcement that Kotzen will release his next studio album, Nomad, which is slated for release on BMG on September 27th.
Additionally, Kotzen is lined up for a North American tour, starting at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California on September 13th, and concluding at the Granada Theater in Dallas on November 2nd.
U.S. FALL TOUR
SEP 13 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano CA
SEP 14 – Whisky a Go Go – West Hollywood CA
SEP 19 – Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) – Roseville CA
SEP 20 – Tower Theatre Fresno CA
SEP 21 – Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas NV
SEP 25 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs CO
SEP 26 – HQ Live Denver – Denver CO
SEP 27 – Barnato – Omaha NE
SEP 28 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas City MO
SEP 30 – City Winery St. Louis – St. Louis MO
OCT 2 – The Blue Note – Harrison OH
OCT 4 – The Magic Bag – Ferndale MI
OCT 5 – The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles IL
OCT 7 – Jergels Warrendale – PA
OCT 9 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield CT
OCT 10 – Iridium – New York, NY
OCT 11 – Iridium – New York NY
OCT 12 – Iridium – New York NY
OCT 15 – City Winery Boston – Boston MA
OCT 17 – Tupelo Music Hall – Derry NH
OCT 20 – The Suffolk Theater – Riverhead NY
OCT 22 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis MD
OCT 23 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville PA
OCT 24 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell VA
OCT 25 – Backseat Bar & Grill – Winchester VA
OCT 29 – City Winery Atlanta – Atlanta GA
OCT 30 – City Winery Nashville – Nashville TN
NOV 1 – The Haute Spot Leander – TX
NOV 2 – Granada Theater – Dallas TX