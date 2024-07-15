Richie Kotzen Signs With BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Richie Kotzen has inked a new label deal with BMG.

“After working with Richie on the successful Smith/Kotzen project” says Michael Kachko, BMG Senior Vice President, “we knew what an incredible songwriter and artist he is so we were excited to hear what he was working on as a solo artist. When he played us the new material, we knew immediately we wanted to be involved.

“I was very much elated with the news that BMG wanted to release this album as I envisioned it without artistic compromise,” says Richie Kotzen. “I love the fact that the BMG team put their creative trust in me and my vision without re-design. So many times the business side of things can really interfere with the creative progress of a writer and with a team like this,” continues Kotzen, “the focus is on what can we do to help you beyond what you’ve already done as a recording artist. The attitude seems to be, ‘you’ve done the work as a writer- producer- musician, now let us take the ball and run’. This feels like the beginning of an amazing journey for me and a bit of a re-set in an industry that is becoming more complex to navigate for a lone artist.”

The deal follows the announcement that Kotzen will release his next studio album, Nomad, which is slated for release on BMG on September 27th.

Additionally, Kotzen is lined up for a North American tour, starting at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California on September 13th, and concluding at the Granada Theater in Dallas on November 2nd.

U.S. FALL TOUR

SEP 13 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano CA

SEP 14 – Whisky a Go Go – West Hollywood CA

SEP 19 – Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) – Roseville CA

SEP 20 – Tower Theatre Fresno CA

SEP 21 – Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas NV

SEP 25 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs CO

SEP 26 – HQ Live Denver – Denver CO

SEP 27 – Barnato – Omaha NE

SEP 28 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas City MO

SEP 30 – City Winery St. Louis – St. Louis MO

OCT 2 – The Blue Note – Harrison OH

OCT 4 – The Magic Bag – Ferndale MI

OCT 5 – The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles IL

OCT 7 – Jergels Warrendale – PA

OCT 9 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield CT

OCT 10 – Iridium – New York, NY

OCT 11 – Iridium – New York NY

OCT 12 – Iridium – New York NY

OCT 15 – City Winery Boston – Boston MA

OCT 17 – Tupelo Music Hall – Derry NH

OCT 20 – The Suffolk Theater – Riverhead NY

OCT 22 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis MD

OCT 23 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville PA

OCT 24 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell VA

OCT 25 – Backseat Bar & Grill – Winchester VA

OCT 29 – City Winery Atlanta – Atlanta GA

OCT 30 – City Winery Nashville – Nashville TN

NOV 1 – The Haute Spot Leander – TX

NOV 2 – Granada Theater – Dallas TX