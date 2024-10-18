Rachel Wein Named Senior Director Of A&R At Prescription Songs

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the promotion of Rachel Wein to Senior Director of A&R.

Wein, who has spent more than 7 years as a part of the Prescription Songs team and who was the first hire at the company’s Nashville office, played a key role in the expansion of the company’s roster to include more than 30 Music City-based songwriters, artists, and producers.

In her new role, she will continue to oversee Position’s roster, including Morgan Nagler, who recently wrote successful songs for artists such as mxmtoon, Astrid S, Stephen Dawes, Misterwives, Maddie Zahm, Willie Watson (of Old Crow Medicine Show) and more.

“It’s been an honor to watch Rachel grow into the executive she has become today,” shares Katie Fagan, Prescription Songs’ Head of A&R, Nashville. “She has been an integral part of our growth as a team here in Nashville and I’m looking forward to seeing her win big in the coming years.”

“The company culture and clientele at Prescription is simply unmatched. We are encouraged to take risks and focus on quality, innovative art that pushes the boundaries. I look forward to many more years of working alongside the best in the business,” Wein stated.