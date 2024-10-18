Void Of Vision Cancels Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Void Of Vision, the Australian metalcore band, announced the cancellation of the remainder of their tour dates in November and December.

The decision impacts not only the band’s headlining dates in the U.S. as well as their package tour with The Ghost Inside, Orthodox, Gideon, and Of Virtue.

The band did not provide much clarity in their decision to drop out of their touring commitments, citing only “unexpected circumstances within our camp the past month.”

The band was touring in support of their latest studio album, What I’ll Leave Behind, which dropped on September 20th.

In a joint statement the band said: