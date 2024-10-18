Live UK Proposes A ‘Green Clause’ For Artist Booking Contracts

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — LIVE UK, an advocacy group representing 15 UK live music organizations, has announced a major sustainability initiative spearheaded by its expert working group, LIVE Green.

This initiative introduces a template for contractual clauses in artists’ booking contracts, aimed at accelerating the live events industry’s efforts to address the impacts of climate change.

LIVE Green, led by Carol Scott, Principal Sustainability Advocate at live events company TAIT, and Ross Patel, LIVE Green’s Impact Consultant, is a cross-sector group that coordinates sustainability activities across the live events space. The group includes representatives from venues, festivals, touring, artists, agents, managers, promoters, production teams, and more.

The initiative seeks to foster collaboration across the organisation’s membership by providing sustainability guidance and encouraging knowledge-sharing and support to drive industry-wide change.

“Today marks a significant step forward for the live music industry,” said Carol Scott. “LIVE Green’s template for Green Sustainability Clauses is a true collaborative effort across the entire live events ecosystem,” added Ross Patel.

The newly introduced clauses target key areas such as waste, energy, water, food, merchandise, and audience travel, with the goal of making live music more sustainable. The clauses were developed with input from a cross-industry stakeholder group, including promoters, agents, artists, managers, venues, festivals, sustainability consultants, and production companies.

Many of the world’s leading talent agencies have expressed their support for the initiative and will encourage their clients to incorporate these clauses into their careers.

“At ATC Live, we are proud to be part of this much-needed initiative and to have worked alongside LIVE to develop these clauses. We hope their inclusion in contracts will not only raise awareness but also drive meaningful change within the industry,” said Olivia-Jane Ransley, Director of Operations at ATC Live.

“As one of the founding member associations involved in the discussion around the Green Clause, The Entertainment Agents’ Association is proud to be an early adopter. Our member agents will adapt the clause to suit the broad range of live entertainment performances, from live music to theatre. We commend LIVE for its collaborative approach to addressing environmental issues, and we’re proud that the entertainment industry is taking active steps to reduce its carbon footprint and emissions,” said Paul Winteridge, President of The Entertainment Agents’ Association.

“This is an initiative created by the industry, for the industry. As with all LIVE’s work, this template is designed to benefit everyone and will be freely available via www.livemusic.biz. We hope the clause will be widely adapted and adopted, sparking awareness and conversation across the sector,” concluded Carol Scott.