Los Angeles County Public Health Official Says Stay-At-Home Orders Likely To Be Extended Into August

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The top public health official in Los Angeles County says that current “stay-at-home” orders will very likely be extended for another three months.

According to the Los Angeles Times, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged that the continued social distancing measures “with all certainty” will be extended into August during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Ferrer added that only “dramatic changes” to the trajectory of the virus and tools at hand would allow the lifting of restrictions.

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said, according to the Times.

Her comments came amid a debate by the board on whether to extend a moratorium on evictions during the public health crisis.

The county loosened some guidelines last week, including opening hiking trails and allowing some retailers to expand their curbside service offerings.

So far, the county has seen more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19, representing about half of all the confirmed cases in California, and at least 1569 deaths.