Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival And Conference Moving Forward With 2020

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — While music festivals and conferences around the world have been canceling events in 2020, organizers for the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg announced that the event will take place this year.

“We are currently working intensively and in coordination with the responsible authorities on a scenario that will allow the event to take place in September in compliance with all distancing and hygiene regulations, while ensuring the safety of visitors, partners, performing artists and staff at all times. Reeperbahn Festival is currently developing individual implementation concepts with all participating venues, as well as planning for special procedures and scenarios,” organizers said in a statement posted to the festival’s website.

Now in its 15th year, the festival and conference is scheduled to take place from September 16-19 at locations around the city in what organizers are calling a trial run.

While the event is on track to take place this year, organizers cautioned that the lineup will be impacted by the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, another aspect is also clear: the usual strong representation of international artists will not be possible at Reeperbahn Festival 2020, and we will instead have to turn our focus to national and European acts,” organizers said.

Acts announced for 2020 include Daughters of Rejyjavik, Ghostpoet, Far Caspian, Mine, MXMToon, Pongo, Talk Show, The Howl & The Hum, and Tash Sultana among others.

While plans for Reeperbahn in Germany are moving forward, the same cannot be said about Reeperbahn’s expansion in New York. According to organizers, the New York conference and festival has been moved online this year.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation around the world, the Reeperbahn Festival International project is making numerous changes to its upcoming events. We are happy to announce that we will facilitate the joint participation of a digital delegation of German and European music industry companies at the New York Indie Week of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM).”