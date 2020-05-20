Music Biz 2020 Canceled, Events Shifting To Virtual For 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Business Association announced that it has canceled its annual Music Biz conference this year due to COVID-19.

The conference, which was scheduled to take place August 16-19 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, will instead be replaced by a series of online events focused on the music industry.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created conditions that we feel will not safely allow us to offer the in-person experience Music Biz Conference attendees are used to, thus we sadly announce the cancellation of our 2020 physical event,” commented Music Biz President Portia Sabin. “However, we plan to follow up the success of our Music Biz LIVE series by virtually offering segments of our conference through the rest of the year. This is a challenging time for our global industry, but it has created an opportunity for Music Biz to offer our programming in exciting new ways and to bring our community together despite our physical separation.”

Virtual events in the planning include host interviews with presenters who were initially scheduled for the Music Biz 2020 program.

As well, staples of the Music Biz conference, including the Metadata Summit, Entertainment & Tech Law Conference, #NEXTGEN_Now, Financial Literacy Summit, The Future Is Now new music tech experience, Indie Artist & Songwriter Forum, Podcasting Summit, and Brand & Strategic Partnership Summit, will all take place virtually this year.

Additional breakout programming focused on specifc topics including catalog releases, music fan experiences, building a release team and more into its Common Ground Webinar Series, are in the works as well, with details to be announced.

With the cancellaton of Record Store Day’s Summer Camp program, Music Biz has announced plans to co-host Record Store Day Couch Camp, an online educational program for independent retailers taking place June 2 – June 5. More details on this event will be available shortly.

The Music Business Association says the physical conference will return to Nashville in 2021, from May 10-13.

Registered Music Biz 2020 attendees can visit the Music Biz website to learn more about Music Biz’s registration credit and refund policies, as well as lodging cancellation information.