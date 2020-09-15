Paquin Entertainment Opens A New Office In Nashville, Hires Vesna Pejkovic, André Guérette and Jason Furman

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the entertainment industry, Toronto-based Paquin Entertainment Group has made its first move into the U.S. with the opening of an office in Nashville.

“Like all our peers we have spent the last months navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic–but we have also set our eyes firmly on the future; to a time when we are able to bring people together again,” says Paquin Artists Agency President, Julien Paquin.

Paquin revealed that Artist Manager, Michelle Szeto will head up Paquin’s new Nashville outpost and serve as a platform for her management clients, including singer-songwriter, Donovan Woods, folk-pop group Wild Rivers; songwriter/producer, Logan Wall and indie-pop artist, Devan.

“My very first trip to Nashville was back in 2013, and it very quickly became my home away from home,” said Szeto. “Our company, as well as our many artists, have built lifelong relationships in this town and establishing our first U.S. office here is among a long list of global goals we’re setting out to achieve over the next few years. I’m beyond thrilled to finally make it official with Music City, and we’re thankful to our industry allies who’ve been generous and welcoming from the very beginning.”

Paquin also announced the expansion of their Canadian team with the hire of veteran booking agent Vesna Pejkovic, as well as André Guérette and Jason Furman, who are joining the team as Vice Presidents.

Pejkovic will be based out of Vancouver and will bring her clients Chris Botti and Raffi with her. Guérette and Furman will operate from Toronto.

“The hiring of Vesna, Andre, and Jason further solidifies our already strong domestic operation, but each also brings knowledge of the international marketplace, allowing us to broaden our reach outside this country,” said Julien Paquin. “With these new agents, we believe we will come out of the pandemic a stronger and more dynamic agency, ready to bring live music back to audiences all around the world.”