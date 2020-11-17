WMG UK Rebrands Brand Partnerships Team To WMX

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music UK (WMUK) revealed the rebranding for its Brand Partnerships Team, which will henceforth be known as WMX.

The new division will function as an in-house brand partnership division, connecting WMG UK’s artists with major brands for creative collaborations.

Being part of the Warner Music ecosystem provides WMX with access to a network that they can tap into during the production and amplification stage of campaigns – from Warner Music’s production company Warner Music Entertainment, through to the WMG-owned culture magazine, which will provide mdia strategy and buying consultancy services.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to bring a strategic approach to creative, talent work, production, campaign management and media all under one roof. I’m excited that WMX places independent creative thinking at the forefront of our offering and that we’ve been able to bring this to fruition in 2020 when, more than ever, the marketing landscape for both brands and artists asks for engaging narratives that contribute to social and cultural discourse,” said Bob Workman, SVP of WMX.

WMX’s past projects include campaigns for Clarks Originals, Red Bull, Samsung, Ellesse, Pepsi, Beats, Heinz, Levi’s ® Music Project and Sony Electronics, among others.

“In WMX we have found a partner that truly understands our brand and what The Levi’s Music Project is about. What’s more they are able to translate this understanding into an excellence of execution that has not only created some truly inspiring and award-winning content, but also helped us deliver tangible benefits to numerous communities and hundreds of young people across Europe through the power of music education,” said Rhodri Evans, Brand Content & Experience Director, Levi’s Europe.