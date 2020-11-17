Conan O’Brien To End TBS Show, Headed To HBO Max

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After 28 years as a fixture on late night television, comedian Conan O’Brien will be ending his run on cable television next year.

On Tuesday, TBS parent company WarnerMedia announced that “Conan” will end after its 10th season in June. But O’Brien isn’t planning to retire and will instead host a new weekly variety series on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” says O’Brien.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

O’Brien first made his mark on late-night television in the early 1990s when he stepped into replace David Letterman following his exit from NBC’s “Late Night.”

WarnerMedia did provide additional details about O’Brien’s new show on HBO Max or when it would debut.

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.