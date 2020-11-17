Bottlerock 2021 Pushed Back To Labor Day Weekend

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival announced that the 2021 edition will now take place on Labor Day weekend (September 3rd to 5th) at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Festival organizers said the event, which typically takes place in May, was moved in 2021 out of an “abundance of caution” due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are looking forward to presenting BottleRock during such a beautiful time of the year in the Napa Valley,” said Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. “We’re excited to bring back some joy to the Napa Valley through live music, with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff and surrounding communities front of mind.”

The 2020 edition of the festival was originally postponed until October 2020 and then in July, was pushed back again until May 28-30, 2021.

All current tickets are valid for the September dates, and festival ticket holders have been notified of their options, festival organizers said.

The complete lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival lineup will be announced early next year, organizers said. Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Dave Matthews Band had previously been announced as headliners.