Antony Bebawi Named Global President Of Digital At Sony/ATV

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced the promotion of Antony Bebawi to President, Global Digital at the music publisher.

Bebawi’s newly expanded portfolio includes oversite of Sony/ATV’s worldwide digital licensing strategies and managing the Sony/ATV digital team. He will also take on building and maintaining positive commercial relationships with digital service partners around the world.

He will continue to be based in London, and report directly to Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt.

During his tenure at Sony/ATV, Bebawi played a key role in numerous digital initiatives and led negotiations with major digital service platform partners.

He got his start in music publishing at venerable EMI in 2005 when he was named UK Head of Business Affairs after he was named partner at London media and entertainment law firm, Harbottle and Lewis LLP.

Antony was later promoted to European General Counsel and when EMI Music Publishing was acquired in 2007 by Sony/ATV, he joined Sony/ATV as EVP, Digital and Society Relations, International and UK, continuing his career’s focus on the rapidly developing digital market.

“As a leader in the digital music space, Antony has been pivotal in strengthening the presence of our songwriters and their music on a global scale. I’m proud to promote Antony to this key role, and I’m confident he will continue driving our business forward in the years ahead,” said Platt.