Gucci Mane Performs In Packed Houston Nightclub

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Gucci Mane is the latest recording artist to spark controversy after he appeared at a packed indoor concert in Houston last weekend.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Mane performed to a tightly packed, standing-room only crowd on Sunday at The Address, a popular Houston nightspot.

Videos posted to social media performing in the packed club in front of an audience that included few masks and no apparent social distancing.

The State of Texas is currently operating under an order from Governor Greg Abbott that limits most businesses to 50% capacity, while restaurants, where food represents 51% of revenue, can operate at 75%.

Harris County, where Houston is located, currently reports more than 24,000 active cases of COVID-19.