Streaming Platforms Transfer Almost Half A Billion In Unpaid Royalties To The MLC

(Hypebot) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective has received $424 million in accrued unmatched royalties from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google, and other digital service providers.

$152 million of the $424 million collected by the MLC comes just from Spotify. But interestingly, a larger amount – $163 million – comes from Apple Music, which has far fewer users than Spotify.

20 DSPs (see below) have transferred accrued historical unmatched royalties to The MLC as required in order for them to seek the MMA’s limitation on liability for past infringement.

The DSPs also delivered more than 1,800 data files with 1.3 terabytes and nine billion lines of data that show usage for each of the unmatched tracks. The MLC will now review and analyze to try to find and pay the proper copyright owners.

Here is an initial summary of the historical unmatched royalties by DSP: