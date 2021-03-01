Download Festival Canceled For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Download Festival announced that the event has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the announcement of the Government’s roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts the NHS have put in to roll out the vaccine, we can sadly now confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year, but we have exciting news for 2022,” organizers wrote in a statement on the festival’s website.

“We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but sadly, we now know it’s not possible. We’re heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans,” the statement continued.

The festival, which was scheduled for June 4-6 at Donington Park in in Leicestershire, is now set to return from June 10th-12th 2022. Kiss and Biffy Clyro, and Iron Maiden, who were previously announced as headliners for 2021, have been announced for the lineup for the rescheduled event.

Festival organizers said tickets for 2021 will be honored for next year’s festival or can be exchanged for a refund.

As well, the festival took a moment to thank the National Health Service for their efforts in rolling out the vaccine, and thanked fans for their patience with the postponements.