Jean-Rene Zetrenne Named Head People Officer, Partner At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced that Jean-Rene Zetrenne has been named both partner and Chief People Officer and will lead the agency’s human resources operations.

Prior to joining UTA, Zetrenne served as chief talent officer for the US operation of British PR firm Ogilvy for more than a decade. Zetrenne begins his new role in late March.

While at Ogilvy USA, Zetrenne led Ogilvy’s recruitment, retention and development efforts for the company’s 2,500 US staffers. Zetrenne also has held senior human resources positions with Gillette, Pepsico and Accenture.

Zetrenne has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Bachelor of Science from Boston University. He also has served on the boards for the Council of Urban Professionals and the Waldorf School of Garden City. Currently based in New York, Zetrenne will relocate to UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“At this pivotal moment in time, the worlds of entertainment, media, sports and the arts have a profoundly important role to play in both the global economy and culture,” said Zetrenne. “Central to that story are people, my colleagues and the clients they serve. I am delighted to join the visionary team at UTA and excited to set our global people strategy and position us for growth on the road ahead.”

“If the upheaval and disruption of the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the resilience, resourcefulness and drive of our people are the single most valuable asset of our company and the services we are able to provide to our clients,” added UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Jene-Rene has devoted his career to helping global companies expand and evolve by building highly driven, dynamic and diverse teams. We are fortunate to have him leading these efforts at UTA at such a defining moment for our business, our workplace and our company culture.”