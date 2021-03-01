Nomadland Wins Best Drama At The 2021 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Streaming services ruled the roost at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony, with “Nomadland” (Hulu) and “The Crown” (Netflix) taking top honors for Best Drama Film and Television series, respectively.

“The Crown” also picked up wins for Emma Corrin, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, and Josh O’Connor, who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series in a Drama.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” released via Amazon Prime, took the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Comedy, while the 6th and final season of Amazon’s “Schitt’s Creek” took top honors for Best Television Comedy.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 2021 Golden Globes took place bicoastally with broadcasts from the Rainbow Room in New York and The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.