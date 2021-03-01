A2IM’s BIMA Announces Its First Round Of Fellowships

The American Association of Independent Music, a trade association representing independent record labels, announced the inaugural fellowship grant recipients for its Black Independent Music Accelerator (BIMA) program.

Fellows taking part in the 2021 BIMA program include: 180 Proof, Art Vs Transit, Build Your Own Dreams, Carnelian Productions, Chaos Club Entertainment, The Clarion Group, Creambridge, Doite Media, Electric Train Records, First One Up, glbl wrmng, Hutton Records, I Am Leven, Jazz Is Dead, JT Entertainment, Lauretta Records, Live TMG, Never Normal Records, Para Music Group, ProSound Media, SaulPaul Productions, Sending You Creative Entertainment, Sonnig Records, SpacedOut Studios Entertainment, Stay Solid Entertainment, Suckas Can’t Join Records, Thundr, TouchedDown Sound, Verse and Hook, VICEVERSA, and The Zenzalai Group.

Intended to platform Black-owned businesses in the music industry, BUMA seeks to remove the financial barriers for minority-owned, independent music businesses and offers subsidized yearly dues to A2IM, as well as complimentary tickets to annual events such as Indie Week, a four-day music conference which is set this year to take place from June 14-17, offering a panoply of virtual networking, talks, mixers, and more.

Businesses selected as fellows will also have access to meetings with the A2IM staff and Board of Directors, A2IM member-led mentorship sessions, and legal roundtables to sessions with SoundExchange and meetings with DSPs including Spotify and Amazon Music to discuss available marketing benefits. BIMA fellows will also receive label-to-label mentorship within the A2IM community as well as the opportunity to build relationships with streaming platforms.

BIMA is overseen by an Advisory Council, which includes Madeline Nelson, CEO and Founder of Heads Music; Troy Carter, Founder and CEO of Q&A; Fotemah Mba, Head of A&R, General Market at Cinq Music Group; Taryn Brown, Founding Principal at Taryn Brown + Company; Chissy Nkemere, Senior Director of Streaming Marketing at Concord and Global Co-Chair Diversity & Inclusion/Board Member at Women in Music; Henoch Moore, Head of Marketing, North America at Warp Records; along with Marcus Hollinger, SVP of Marketing at Reach Records.