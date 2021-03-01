Ethiopia Habtemariam Named Chair & CEO Of Motown Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the promotion of Motown Records President Ethiopia Habtemariam to the role of Chair and Chief Executive Officer at the label.

Since she joined Motown in 2014, Habtemariam has overseen the label’s relocation from Los Angeles to New York, and its revitalization. Under her leadership, Motown has forged strategic partnerships that include Atlanta-based Quality Control Music (QC) which brought City Girls, Migos, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty, to the label.

In 2020, Lil Baby struck gold for Motown with “My Turn” the highest selling album of the year, bolstered by the single “The Bigger Picture,” which earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Prior to joining Motown, Habtemariam was President of Urban Music & Co-Head of Creative at Universal Music Publishing Group.

“Motown is such an important voice and, just as when it was founded by Berry Gordy, its impact continues to be felt around the world. Motown’s resurgence and powerful partnerships under Ethiopia’s leadership has advanced the label’s legacy as home to some of today’s biggest hitmakers and most meaningful voices in music,” said UMG’s Sir Lucian Grainge.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent and define what Motown is today. I’ve always understood the power of music and the responsibility I have, not only to continue to be an advocate for artists and creators, but to forge new paths for entrepreneurs and to lift up our next generation of executives around the world. I’d like to thank Lucian for his constant support and guidance over the years; my Motown team for all they have done and continue to do; the Capitol team for their help in building Motown over these past six years; Clarence Avant who has always taught me about the power of responsibility; and to Mr. Berry Gordy, for his faith in me to carry on his legacy,” added Habtemariam.