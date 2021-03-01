Wixen Music Publishing’s Lawsuit Against Triller Dismissed Over A Technicality

(CelebrityAccess) — A federal judge has dismissed Wixen Music Publishing’s $50 million lawsuit against social media short form video app Triller over a deficient legal filing.

The case, brought by Wixen in November, alleges that Wixen allows its users to create and share videos on its platform and as part of that process, they can synchronize those videos with Triller’s library of music.

However, Wixen alleges that Triller has not secured licenses for many songs in its musical library and does not compensate the copyright owners for their use and is seeking more than 50 million in compensation and penalties for the purported copyright infringement.

While Wixen’s case may or may not have merit, they will have to refile to find legal satisfaction. On February 24th, judge James Selna granted Triller’s motion to dismiss, noting that Wixen’s complaint failed to properly identify which statute applies in the matter.

“The Court agrees with Triller. Wixen filed suit alleging violations of the Copyright Act of 1976, but it is not clear from the Complaint whether the 1976 Act or the Copyright Act of 1909 applies. Without any clarification on when the songs (spanning eight pages) were created, Wixen’s Complaint fails because Wixen may lack standing to sue for the reasons discussed below,” the judge ruled in a court filing obtained by the Courthouse News Service.