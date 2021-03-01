Next Exit Festival To Debut In Australia In 2021

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australia will have a brand new live music event this year with the announcement of the inaugural edition of the Next Exit Festival.

Set for two weekends at the end of May, the Next Exit Festival will take place at four regional locations around New South Wales, including Bicentennial Park in Tamworth, on May 21st; the Entertainment Grounds in Gosford on May 23; Mackay Park in Batemans Bay on May 28th and the Mudgee Showgrounds on May 29th.

The festival will present a collection of Australian performers, including Ocean Alley, Spacey Janes, Dear Seattle, Merci, Mercy, and Clews.

As well, festival organizers pledged to highlight local artisans at each event to help drive economic activity and encourage regional tourism as Australia recovers from its pandemic year and those affected by the devastating wildfires of 2019.

“The original concept for ‘NEXT EXIT’ Festival was to help bushfire-affected towns, regenerate tourism and hire as many local suppliers as possible. So much has happened since then but our aim remains the same. We have designed a safe festival that can be delivered under current restrictions and will employ many people from our industry who have sat on the sidelines for too long.”

NEXT EXIT Festival has been made possible by being a successful applicant of RISE funding, which will allow MJR Presents to deliver an affordable for regional communities across New South Wales in 2021.

Tickets on sale on Tuesday 09 March at 12:00 Noon, local time.